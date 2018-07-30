SILVER SPRING, Md. (Patch) — There are all kinds of rankings of high schools in the United States, with Maryland schools usually making a strong showing. A new ranking of which schools are funneling the most students to three elite universities ranks two Maryland schools among the top 40 in the nation.

The new website, called PolarisList, now offers a new way to rank high schools, by the number of students the school sent to Harvard, Princeton and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology between the years 2015 to 2017.

Montgomery Blair High School (Silver Spring), with a total of 21 sent to those three institutions

Richard Montgomery High School (Rockville), with 20 students sent

Winston Churchill High School (Potomac), with 13 students sent

Thomas S. Wootton High School (Rockville), with 12 students sent

Gilman School (Baltimore), with 11 students sent

Walt Whitman High School (Bethesda), with 11 students sent

McDonogh School (Owings Mills), with 8 students sent

Walter Johnson High School (Bethesda), with 8 students sent

Landon School (Bethesda), with 7 students sent

Bryn Mawr School (Baltimore), with 6 students sent

Eleanor Roosevelt High School (Greenbelt), with 6 students sent

Georgetown Preparatory School (North Bethesda), with 6 students sent

