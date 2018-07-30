BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man accused of threatening a homeowner in Dundalk, before trying to hit three officers who were standing by their vehicles.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, this incident happened at 5 a.m. on Saturday, when a man walked into the backyard of a home in the 5100 block of Wright Ave.

The man, later identified as 24-year-old Stephen Joseph Michael Bernadyn, reportedly started yelling at the homeowner, before destroying items inside the back yard.

Bernadyn is accused of throwing a fire pit through a kitchen window, before sticking his head into the home through the broken window and saying he was going to hurt them.

Police arrived shortly after, but Bernadyn had already left the scene.

While officers were investigating, Bernadyn’s 2012 Chevrolet Colorado was seen turning onto Westfield Rd. from Plainfield Rd.

Three officers were standing next to their vehicles, and noticed Bernadyn was driving in their direction.

The officers managed to get out of the way before Bernadyn hit them, but he did hit one of the police cars, along with another four parked vehicles on Westfield Rd.

Bernadyn continued to flee in his vehicle, but was later taken into custody after his vehicle “could no longer move.”

He has been charged with burglary, three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, seven counts of malicious destruction of property, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook