Filed Under:Capital Gazette shooting, Jarrod Ramos

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – A man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, is scheduled to be in court.

An initial appearance for Jarrod Ramos is set for Monday morning in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. A grand jury has indicted Ramos on 23 counts, including murder, attempted murder and assault.

County police say Ramos used a shotgun to blast his way into the newsroom on June 28. Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters were killed.

The Capital newspaper had written about Ramos pleading guilty to harassing a former high school classmate in 2011. Ramos unsuccessfully sued the writer and the newspaper’s publisher for defamation.

Police arrested Ramos in the newsroom. They say he blocked an exit before shooting his way through the entrance.

