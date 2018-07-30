BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Political rivals Gov. Larry Hogan and Ben Jealous are racking up support as the gubernatorial race gains momentum.

Both candidates are crisscrossing the state, and more organizations and individuals are declaring their endorsements.

The governor announced a big endorsement Monday morning.

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the support and the endorsement of the International Association of Fire Fighters,” Hogan said.

The IAFF endorsement — which represents 10,000 active and retired firefighters — is the latest of many, which also includes a list of Democrats.

“It takes a lot, though, for public sector unions and private sector unions and current and former elected officials that are Democrats to come out and support us, and we appreciate it very much,” Hogan said.

Democrat Jealous said he isn’t fazed by those Democrats endorsing Hogan.

“Quite frankly, people do things in politics for all sorts of self-interests. Folks who supported Hogan supported Bob Ehrlich. We’ve seen this before, it’s not a new thing,” he said.

Democrat Congressman Elijah Cummings, Mayor Catherine Pugh and Sen. Elizabeth Warren added their names to the list of Jealous endorsements last week.

“Having the support of the congresspeople, the mayor of Baltimore is critical and all of the grassroots leaders as well,” Jealous said.

Each candidate’s list of endorsements continues to grow,

Early voting starts Oct. 25.

