BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This summer, about 6,000 Baltimore area teens are on the job through a long-running program run out of the mayor’s office.

A group of 60 teens is helping people who aren’t getting enough to eat. They made boxed lunches Monday in a cold warehouse.

The lunches will go to more than 350 churches, youth and senior centers.

For most of the kids, it’s their first job learning how to show up on time, work with others and get experience.

It’s the third year for 17-year-old James Tomlin,

“Well, it’s the summer, it’s really hot, and I like working here, and you get paid really well too,” Tomlin said.

At $10 an hour, Kaileed Allen agreed.

“It’s a good job, they pay good money,” Allen said.

Over the course of the summer, these teens will make over 800,000 box lunches for the needy.

“We have to go out and raise money privately because we need to make sure that our young people work during the summer,” Mayor Catherine Pugh said.

