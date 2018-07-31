BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man who killed a bystander and injured his ex-girlfriend while opening fire on a group during a custody dispute in 2017 has been convicted.

On July 5, 2017, around 10:15 p.m., Baltimore Police officers responded to the 2600 block of Roselawn Avenue where they found Darryl Owens lying face down with multiple gunshot wounds. Owens was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

A female victim was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators determined that the female victim was previously in a relationship with the shooter, Jivon Brown, and the former couple had a child together.

Prosecutors said the woman went to the home to get her daughter, but Brown refused to release her. A verbal and physical fight occurred between the ex-girlfriend and Brown’s girlfriend at the time.

Multiple friends of the female victim tried to intervene during the fight when Brown went inside the home, came out with a .380 handgun and began shooting. Prosecutors said Brown was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a previous conviction.

Owens, who was unarmed, was shot five times in the back by Brown.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports Owens was set to enroll in a job training program and was just beginning to turn his life around after spending several years in prison when he was gunned down.

“As a parent, I know it can be unnerving to be away from your children for extended periods of time; however, a dispute over visitation should never lead to the injury of others and definitely not the death of an innocent and unarmed man,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “Now, this father will never have the opportunity to freely spend time with his child because of his brazen act of violence.”

Brown has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter, use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 29 and faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

The Maryland Legal Aid Bureau offers free legal advice to qualified residents. Staff attorneys may provide assistance with questions regarding child custody and other civil disputes

