ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Parents can save a little for back-to-school if they shop the week of Aug. 12.

That’s when Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is this year.

During tax-free week, shoppers will pay no sales tax on clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less and on the first $40 of a backpack purchase.

Also this year, Maryland college students can win a $2,500 scholarship from the Maryland Retailers Association by entering their social media contest.

You have to follow or like Shop Maryland Tax Free on Facebook, Instagram or twitter.

During tax-free week, you have to snap a Maryland themed picture or video of you shopping tax free with the #shopmdtaxfree

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook