Filed Under:Local TV, Suspicious Package, U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities are on scene at the U.S. Naval Academy to investigate a possible suspicious package reported Tuesday morning.

The Naval Academy Fire and Police departments have responded to reports of a suspicious package in the Bancroft Hall mailroom at USNA.

A notification has been sent to Naval Academy midshipmen, staff, and faculty warning them to stay clear of the area until the scene has been cleared.

No injuries have been reported.

No further details have been released at this time.

