BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A humid afternoon Tuesday but so far it has been a dry one for much of the region. Late Tuesday night there are some showers developing and moving toward the area.

Tomorrow promises to be a more active day, with more showers and some gusty thunderstorms likely. Some heavy downpours and gusty winds are also possible in some areas.

There are more chances for showers to be with us on both Thursday and again on Friday. There’s a slightly less chance for the weekend along with warmer temperatures.

The rainfall to this date has already topped the normal annual rainfall for the entire year!

