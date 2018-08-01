CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police say a group of robbers assaulted two store employees and made off with up to $30,000 in Gucci items Tuesday.

Police say two male suspects entered the Gucci section of the Saks Fifth Avenue in Chevy Chase first. The suspects then assaulted a man and woman working there. Five additional male suspects then entered the store. All seven began stealing merchandise from display cases.

The suspects were last seen entering the District of Columbia southbound on Wisconsin Avenue in two passenger vehicles.

Police described the theft as a strong-arm robbery because no weapons were shown.

It’s unclear what items were taken. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710. A cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided that leads to an arrest and/or an indictment for this crime is being offered.

