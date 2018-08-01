BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A man who was reportedly caught taking upskirt pictures and videos of women and girls at local grocery stores has been sentenced to prison.

45-year-old Ryan Keith Felps is set to spend the next two-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of conducting visual surveillance. Felps was sentenced to seven years, with all but two-and-a-half years suspended.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, Felps was arrested on August 8, 2017, after a grocery store employee noticed he was acting suspiciously.

Felps was reportedly seen taking a picture underneath a woman’s dress while she was looking in another direction.

After an officer took Felp’s phone, it was found that he had 37 different photos or videos of women that were directed up their skirt or dress.

Police were able to identify and notify a number of the victims, and found that some of the victims were under the age of 18.

Investigators also found that Felps had shared at least one of the photographs on social media.

