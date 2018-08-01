LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A victim of a life-threatening car crash in 2016 formed a special bond with the firefighter who helped save his life and invited him to attend his wedding this month.

Juan Morales, the crash victim, was traveling on an early October morning on Route 198 and Interstate 95 in Laurel when he crossed a median strip and went airborne.

Two Prince George’s County firefighters, Damion Duncan and Michael Dugan, happened to separately witness the incident and they immediately rushed to respond.

Duncan and Dugan found Morales entangled in his car that was wrapped around a tree. They reported the crash to 911 and they helped as much as they could.

Morales, 23, suffered from a head trauma and bi-lateral fractures of his femurs in addition to other multiple injuries.

While in recovery, Morales asked his girlfriend to contact his rescuers to arrange for a visit to meet and thank them.

The couple and some of Morales’ relatives visited the Laurel Fire/EMS Station 810 last July to thank the firefighters/medics. Morales brought them lunch and a plaque that referred to the rescuers as the “The Angels in My Path.”

Duncan made a special connection on Morales and his girlfriend, which led to a friendship between the trio. He speaks with the couple on occasion, and they talk of going fishing together.

Morales and his girlfriend have made plans to marry and they invited Duncan to their upcoming wedding.

Duncan says he is “honored” to have received the invitation and he will attend the wedding with his wife. He looks forward to watching Morales walk down the aisle without the assistance of a wheelchair.

Since the accident, Duncan, a 19-year veteran of the Fire/EMS Department has been promoted to the rank of Firefighter/Medic Lieutenant. He is currently a day work supervisor at a station in West Lanham Hills.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Grace Clark (WJZ Intern) contributed to this article.