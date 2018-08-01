WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm, Flood Warnings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for:

Harford County in northern Maryland

Northeastern Baltimore County in northern Maryland

The warning will expire at 11:15 p.m.

A flood warning has been issued for:

Baltimore City in northern Maryland

Harford City in northern Maryland

Baltimore County in northern Maryland

The warning will expire 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

There have been radar indicated reports of damaging winds that may cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure people outside, as well as homes and vehicles.

Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible.

Unsecured light objects may also become projectiles.

Locations impacted include:

Baltimore

Middle River

Cockeysville

Aberdeen

Havre De Grace

Aberdeen Proving Ground

Towson

Bel Air South

Parkville

Bel Air North

Carney

Perry Hall

Rosedale

Rossville

Mays Chapel

Timonium

White Marsh

Fallston

Bowleys Quarters

Riverside

Get indoors to protect yourself from wind and lightning. Trees around you may be downed from damaging winds, so if you are near large trees, move to an interior room on the lowest floor. Do not drive underneath trees or in wooded areas until the threat has passed.

