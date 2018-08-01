WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm, Flood Warnings
Filed Under:Heed Weather Warnings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for:

  • Harford County in northern Maryland
  • Northeastern Baltimore County in northern Maryland

The warning will expire at 11:15 p.m.

A flood warning has been issued for:

  • Baltimore City in northern Maryland
  • Harford City in northern Maryland
  • Baltimore County in northern Maryland

The warning will expire 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

There have been radar indicated reports of damaging winds that may cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure people outside, as well as homes and vehicles.

Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible.

Unsecured light objects may also become projectiles.

Locations impacted include:

  • Baltimore
  • Middle River
  • Cockeysville
  • Aberdeen
  • Havre De Grace
  • Aberdeen Proving Ground
  • Towson
  • Bel Air South
  • Parkville
  • Bel Air North
  • Carney
  • Perry Hall
  • Rosedale
  • Rossville
  • Mays Chapel
  • Timonium
  • White Marsh
  • Fallston
  • Bowleys Quarters
  • Riverside

Get indoors to protect yourself from wind and lightning. Trees around you may be downed from damaging winds, so if you are near large trees, move to an interior room on the lowest floor. Do not drive underneath trees or in wooded areas until the threat has passed.

