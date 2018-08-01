WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm, Flood Warnings
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a warm and humid day with a lot of sunshine, there will be a batch of showers and some storms moving across central Maryland late Wednesday night.

Some heavy rains and gusty winds are likely and more showers are possible overnight as well.

Thursday and Friday, there will also be more shower and storm chances, along with humid conditions. There may be some drier air by the second half of the weekend, along with very warm temperatures.

