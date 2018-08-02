FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Two people have been arrested in Maryland after police say they produced porn involving a 2-year-old.

Peter Giove and Jennifer Giove have been charged with child sexual abuse, manufacturing child pornography, and other related charges.

The two were arrested after a search warrant was served at their home.

Authorities report finding several files of child pornography, and say the two took part in producing child pornography involving a 2-year-old.

Both were denied release at their bond review hearings Thursday.

