BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was too much of a good thing, with July’s heavy rains ruining many crops throughout Maryland.

Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder says “vegetables were particularly hard hit.”

Crops like tomatoes and melons absorbed so much water in the rainstorms that they either split apart or began rotting in the field, greatly reducing what could be picked and sold.

“People go to the farmer’s market and they comment about how beautiful all the produce is, but the problem is when you’re there, you don’t see all the waste that’s left in the fields,” Bartenfelder added. “As for re-planting any vegetable types now, it’s just too late.”

The worry now is getting fall crops planted. Soggy fields need time to dry out, and rain remains in the forecast.

“It’s time right now to plant your fall vegetables,” Bartenfelder said. “But your time clock’s ticking and you only have a certain window to get them in, then it’ll be too late.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook