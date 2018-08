BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Airbnb is offering four lucky winners the chance to call the Great Wall of China home for a night next month!

All you have to do is apply on Airbnb’s site by next Saturday– and answer the question- “Why is it important to break down barriers between cultures?”

The winner’s stay will include a multi-course dinner, a traditional Chinese concert and a calligraphy class.

