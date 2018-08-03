WEATHER ALERT: MarylMaryland Flash Flood Watch
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Flash flood watch, Maryland Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Flash Flood Watch is in effect Friday, before the skies clear up over the weekend. It lasts through Friday night.

The watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Carroll, Central and Eastern Allegany, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince George’s, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, and Washington Counties.

WJZ’s Marty Bass said to keep an eye out because the watches may become warnings later in the day.

