BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City students will head back to class one month from today.

Mayor Catherine Pugh made sure they have all the supplies they need — and then some. It was a back to school bonanza in downtown Baltimore Saturday morning, as family resources flooded War Memorial Plaza, giving thousands of parents and students the supplies they need to succeed in life, and in the classroom.

“Oh this is wonderful, this is beautiful for the kids. and it’s something new for them to be energized and excited to go back to school. And it gets their mind ready, gets their energy pumping.” Latoya Decatur said.

Mayor Catherine Pugh’s office handed out 2,000 backpacks stuffed with supplies. In Baltimore, where more than half of city students come from low-income families, events like this are vital to getting a head start.

“The reason that this is so important, what we do here every year, is because there are some parents who can’t afford the backpacks and the supplies for their young people so we want to make sure that that is not an excuse for any child walking into our classroom.” Mayor Pugh said.

Between health screenings and community resources, playing a few games and grabbing freebies, including healthy foods, thousands of families are guiding their way into a new school year- better prepared. The City Health Department also gave out free vaccinations to children Saturday outside the War Memorial.

The first day of class for Baltimore City Schools is September 4.

