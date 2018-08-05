  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:crash, Glenwood, Route 97

HOWARD CO, MD- Howard County Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man hospitalized.

Police say around 2:52 p.m. Saturday they received a call for a crash along Route 97 in Glenwood.

Investigators believe a 2009 Toyota Rav4 was traveling northbound on Route 97 near Cattail Oaks when it left he roadway for unknown reason and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, Leroy Truehart (81), of Cooksville was transported to Howard County Hospital in serious condition.

Police say no other vehicles were involved. The investigation is ongoing.

 

