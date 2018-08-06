HEAT WAVECode Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for the person who fatally shot a man Monday morning in Baltimore.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m., in the 2400 block of Jefferson St.

Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

