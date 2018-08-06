ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — There are countless summer camps, but one at BWI Airport is showing kids how many careers there are in aviation.

There are of thousands of jobs at the airport, from the pilot in the front to the crew in the rear or the employees back at the terminal. There’s another job: the driver of an unusual airport bus taking middle schoolers to Aviation Camp at BWI.

The campers come from five recreation centers in Baltimore.

It’s a chance to expose the students to careers they’ve never been exposed to or never thought about.

“So we have been here a really long time, and some are just starting their career, which is why I understand you guys are here, it’s about career.”

The camp lasts a week and by the end, the campers have been exposed to dozens of different jobs at the airport.

“Our youth who spend so much time in their life, their neighborhoods often don’t have the ability to visualize working at an airport, many have never been to an airport before.”

In fact, the airport’s director — who is from Baltimore said this week will expand horizons even if the kids don’t end up working at BWI.

Maybe none of them will ever drive a million-dollar machine up to the edge of a burning fire and smother it with foam, but it’s possible.

The highlight may come Wednesday when they’ll travel to Martin State where many of them will get a helicopter ride.

This is the fourth year of the camp.

