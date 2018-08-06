BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Baltimore metro area Monday.
The affected areas include Carroll County, Harford County, Howard County, Anne Arundel County, Cecil County, and Northern and Southern Baltimore.
The alert means air pollution concentration could become unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, people with lung disease, and the elderly
