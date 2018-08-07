BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Good news for educators: Baltimore County Public Schools teachers can register to receive free school supplies for their students starting Aug. 10.

Teachers are asked to register for 20-minute slots via Eventbrite. A link to the Eventbrite page will launch at 8 a.m. Friday and will be accessible from the homepage of the BCPS website.

The school supplies, which will be provided to more than 800 BCPS teachers, will be distributed in Boscov’s at White Marsh Mall on Saturday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Teachers must show proof that they are BCPS employees with either school identification cards or new hire letters to enter the distribution site.

BCPS is also hosting its annual back to school festival – BCPSFest – outside Boscov’s for the entire community.

The festival will feature a storytime tent, book giveaway, the Mobile Innovation Lab, Bookmobile, Parentmobile, jump roping, student entertainers, fire engines, and hands-on activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

