BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With continued heat in the Baltimore area and a heat index expected to be over 100 degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Wednesday.

“Heat is a silent killer and a public health threat, particularly for the young, the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions,” Dr. Wen said. “All residents should protect against hyperthermia and dehydration. It’s important to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay in touch with your neighbors, especially seniors and medically frail individuals who live alone or without air conditioning during times of extreme heat.” – Dr. Leana Wen

Heat-related illnesses and death can occur with just one day of heat exposure, according to the Baltimore City Health Department.

The Mayor’s Office of Human Services’ Community Action Partnership will open the following cooling centers on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

Northern Community Action Partnership Center

5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084

606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900

3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384

3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518

The Baltimore City Health Department’s Division of Aging and CARE Services will also open the following senior centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday:

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens: 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324

Additionally, ShopRite Howard Park (4601 Liberty Heights Ave, 21207) will be open as a community cooling center during their regular hours. The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks will also extend pool hours.

Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable. During periods of extreme heat, the Health Department recommends that city residents:

Check on older, sick, or frail neighbors who may need help in the heat

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine

Reduce outside activities and stay inside in air-conditioned locations

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time

Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which include:

Confusion

Hot, dry, flushed skin or cool and clammy skin

Lightheadedness

Nausea

Call 911 immediately if any of these symptoms occur

City residents who want information on the closest cooling center or who are concerned about a neighbor can call 311.

Any City resident experiencing signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke should call 911.