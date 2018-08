BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Crews were able to rescue two people who fell into a river in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon.

Baltimore County rescue crews were called out to Gunpowder Falls and I-83 for an inland water rescue.

Two people were reported to be in the water and stuck on a tree that had fallen in the river.

Crews were able to locate them shortly after arriving, and take them back to shore.

Update: Both people have been extricated from the water in inland water rescue, Gunpowder River & I-83. ^EA — Baltimore County Police and Fire Department (@BACOPoliceFire) August 7, 2018

