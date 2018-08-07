TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman has learned that eating a poppy seed bagel before giving birth has consequences.

Elizabeth Eden was in labor in April when a doctor told her she had tested positive for opiates and she had been reported to the state.

Eden had learned in a health class that eating poppy seeds could cause a false positive, and her test meant her daughter had to stay in the hospital for five days.

