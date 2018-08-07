  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman has learned that eating a poppy seed bagel before giving birth has consequences.

Elizabeth Eden was in labor in April when a doctor told her she had tested positive for opiates and she had been reported to the state.

Eden had learned in a health class that eating poppy seeds could cause a false positive, and her test meant her daughter had to stay in the hospital for five days.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s