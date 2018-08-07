ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland horse owners are advised to be on high alert after a pony in Frederick County died from Potomac Horse Fever last month.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture said the pony, which was originally from the University of Kentucky’s Equine Diagnostic Laboratory, feel ill on July 26 and died four days later. A necropsy of the pony was performed at the Frederick Animal Health Laboratory on July 31.

The Department of Agriculture is urging horse owners — especially those with horses that graze near rivers, streams and creeks — to watch their horses closely for signs of the disease.

Symptoms include mild to severe fever, diarrhea, dehydration, loss of appetite, laminitis and mild colic. Potomac Horse Fever is most commonly contracted by horses that ingest infected aquatic insects such as caddisflies, mayflies and dragonflies.

“Potomac Horse Fever surfaces in Maryland every few years,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture’s State Veterinarian Dr. Michael Radebaugh. “With this summer’s heavy rains, pastures and meadows where equines graze are more likely to flood, increasing the chances that a horse could ingest these infected aquatic insects.”

Equine owners are encouraged to keep horses off flooded pastures and to turn stable and barn lights off at night, since the aquatic insects that carry this disease are attracted to bright light.

The department encourages horse owners to contact their veterinarian as soon as possible if their equines are showing symptoms of the infection, even if the horse has been vaccinated. Most horses infected with Potomac Horse Fever will respond to treatment with antibiotics.

Potomac Horse Fever cannot be transmitted from horse to horse, and humans are not at risk.

