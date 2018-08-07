BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police identify the suspect and victim in a deadly car crash Monday. The suspect is accused of stealing a dump truck and crashing into the victim’s car while fleeing from police.

The suspect has been identified as Zackery M. Haeger, 26. Police say he gave a false name to troopers, but his fingerprints identified him as Haeger. Police determined he does not have a driver’s license.

The victim has been identified as Leon M. Jones, 58. Jones was transported to Shock Trauma in a Maryland State Police helicopter after the accident and police say he died late Monday afternoon.

Police say that they received a call shortly before 2:00 p.m. Monday that a Ford F550 dump truck owned by a roofing company from Hampstead, Md., had been stolen in Baltimore. They were told the truck was traveling north on I-83.

Troopers then located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart on York Road in Cockeysville. Police then waited until Haeger let the store and got back in the truck. Oficers then tried to stop Haeger but he allegedly accelerated directly at two troopers who were on foot. They managed to get out of the way without being harmed.

Haeger then reportedly drove south on York Road with police in pursuit. Officers say he drove through a red light and struck another vehicle, causing disabling damage.

He continued driving and police say he crossed the double yellow center line into the southbound lanes of Cranbrook Road in the area of Rossbrooke Road. It was there that Jones swerved into the northbound lanes to avoid being hit, but Haeger allegedly reentered the northbound lanes and struck Jones’ Nissan head-on.

Authorities say Haeger then tried to escape on foot but was apprehended by police a short distance away.

Haeger is being held without bond in the Baltimore County Detention Center. The complete list of his charges are as follows:

-negligent manslaughter by auto

-criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle

-negligent auto homicide while under the influence

-homicide by a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol

-homicide by a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs

-homicide by a motor vehicle while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance

-two counts of first degree assault

-two counts of second degree assault

-unlawful taking of a motor vehicle

-failure to stop at a red light

-exceeding the speed limit

-negligent driving

-reckless driving

-driving under the influence of alcohol

-driving while impaired by alcohol

-attempting to elude uniformed police by failing to stop

-attempting to elude uniformed police by fleeing on foot

-attempting to elude police in official police vehicle by failing to stop

-attempting to elude police in official police vehicle by fleeing on foot

-attempting to elude police resulting in bodily injury to another

-attempting to elude police resulting in death of another

-failure to remain at scene of accident involving bodily injury

-failure to remain at scene of accident involving death

-failure to stop after accident involving damage to vehicle

-failure to remain at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle

-failure of driver involved in accident to render assistance to injured person

-driving without a license.

