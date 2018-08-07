BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hot, humid air with a tremendous amount of potential moisture came in Tuesday afternoon in a small area of eastern Baltimore County.

As much as a month’s worth of rain fell in about an hour, as a thunderstorm stalled over the same region. However, in the west side of the city, hardly a drop of rain fell.

Wednesday, a similar scenario, with more flooding rains to be expected in some areas. By Thursday, some drier air will work its way into the region, and it appears almost all of the area will be rain-free. This should continue into Friday.

