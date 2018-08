BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles are joining forces with wrestling superstars for a special night at the ballpark.

Birdlandmania ticket packages include a game ticket- a special bobblehead, and a photo on the center field roof deck with WWE superstars luke gallows and Karl Anderson.

Birdlandmania is Wednesday, September 19th.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook