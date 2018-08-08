QUEENS ANNE’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — A man accused of operating a boat while twice the legal drinking limit has also been charged with assault after police say he grabbed and yanked an officer.

Jeffrey Riter Pike, 64, was arrested on July 28 and charged with second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering a police investigation, and two counts of impaired operation and possession of marijuana.

According to the Department of Natural Resources Police, officers spotted Pike’s boat operating without navigation lights while in Kirwan Creek.

When officers spoke with Pike, they reportedly noticed a strong odor of alcohol.

While Pike was talking with the officers, he is accused of grabbing and yanking an officer.

Pike was then taken into custody, and he reportedly failed field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.17,

If found guilty of all charges, he could be sentenced to two months in jail and a maximum fine of $1,550.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook