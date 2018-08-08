  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old has been arrested after police say he beat a homeless man to death with a brick in Baltimore Tuesday morning.

Dion Dixon has been charged with the murder of 67-year-old Randolph Cockrell.

Police say Cockrell’s body was found just before 5:30 a.m., in 3700 block of Oakmont Ave. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation found that Cockrell was sleeping on someone’s porch, which he had permission to sleep on, before he was attacked by Dixon.

It is unclear what caused Dixon to confront Cockrell, but police say Dixon began assaulting him, before chasing him from the porch, then beating him with a brick.

Cockrell was well-known throughout the community, but police are not sure if Dixon knew him before the attack.

