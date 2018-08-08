BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old has been arrested after police say he beat a homeless man to death with a brick in Baltimore Tuesday morning.

Dion Dixon has been charged with the murder of 67-year-old Randolph Cockrell.

Police say Cockrell’s body was found just before 5:30 a.m., in 3700 block of Oakmont Ave. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation found that Cockrell was sleeping on someone’s porch, which he had permission to sleep on, before he was attacked by Dixon.

#Baltimore City Police say 19-year-old Dion Dixon found 67-year-old man, who was homeless & sleeping on a porch, & beat him to death with a brick. Police say Dixon then dragged the victim off the porch & left him to die. Beyond awful. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Qo2F9SRW4r — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) August 8, 2018

It is unclear what caused Dixon to confront Cockrell, but police say Dixon began assaulting him, before chasing him from the porch, then beating him with a brick.

Cockrell was well-known throughout the community, but police are not sure if Dixon knew him before the attack.

