BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday was another day of high humidity and temperatures about six degrees above the averages for August 8.
Things will dry up by dawn Thursday and allow some lower dewpoints with slightly lower humidity in the next two days. It looks like there will now be another weekend with shower activity across the region.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Bob TurkWhen skies turned cloudy, some little boys would catch frogs. Not Bob Turk. He caught the rain. According to his mother, Bob created a rain well...More from Bob Turk