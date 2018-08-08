By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday was another day of high humidity and temperatures about six degrees above the averages for August 8.

Things will dry up by dawn Thursday and allow some lower dewpoints with slightly lower humidity in the next two days. It looks like there will now be another weekend with shower activity across the region.

