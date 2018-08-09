BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Army sergeant has been found guilty of killing his estranged wife three years ago.

Stationed at Fort Meade, 24-year-old Karlyn Ramirez was shot to death in August 2015 at her off-base townhouse in Severn.

Maliek Kearney was found guilty of killing Ramirez.

The family of Army Private Karlyn Ramirez leaves court after her estranged husband Sgt Maliek Kearney was found guilty in her killing in Severn @wjz pic.twitter.com/hMOeLgLFKu — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 9, 2018

Next to Ramirez’s body, police found her four-month-old daughter unharmed. It took police, the FBI and Army a year to charge her estranged husband with the crime.

Prosecutors allege — as their marriage crumbled — Kearney traveled from Fort Jackson in South Carolina where he was stationed, to his wife’s home in Severn. They say he shot her three times at close range. She had an active protective order against him at the time.

Kearney’s mistress, Dolores Delgado, took the stand for the prosecution and spoke about the plot to kill Ramirez.

Delgado reached a plea deal with the government regarding her involvement in the crime that spares her the death penalty.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook