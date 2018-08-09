BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The health commissioner of Baltimore City made a statement Thursday in a Facebook post about the suit filed against the Trump administration for “intentionally and unlawfully sabotaging the Affordable Care Act.

“I am gravely concerned for the wellbeing of my patients, my city and millions of individuals who are finding themselves unable to afford health care,” Dr. Leana Wen, city health commissioner, said.

She went on to talk about how she said she has seen what happens to people when they are priced out of coverage. She backed the ACA, saying that access to insurance saves lives and that the ACA allows that access.

Wen also discussed Baltimore City Health Department’s budget. Wen said increasing the uninsured rate would place a greater burden on programs already short on resources.

“How will we decide what services to cut? Reproductive health care? Addition treatmemt in the midst of an epidemic of opioid overdose deaths? Or should we look to cut HIV/AIDS treatment, dental and oral care, hyptension detection, or cancer screenings?” Wen said in the post.

