(CNN) — A new forecast from NOAA now says there is a likelihood of a below-normal Atlantic hurricane season, citing a developing El Nino, lower-than-normal sea surface temperatures, stronger wind shear and drier air.

The update is a change from the forecast in late May that called for a normal to slightly above normal season.

An average season in the Atlantic sees 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

Developing story – more to come

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook