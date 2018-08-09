REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — One week after a car crash on I-695 took their lives, 15-year-old Hannah Goodman and recent graduate Matthias Listwan were mourned and remembered at Franklin High School.

“The thing I will miss the most is her bubbly personality and her kindness to everybody and everything,” said Goodman’s grandmother, Peggy Goodman.

Listwan had just graduated. On the day he died, his girlfriend was getting ready to board a flight to Europe.

“Words cannot describe what kind of person he was toward me,” Mariam Chaudhry, Listwan’s girlfriend, said. “He was amazing. He treated me like a princess.”

Listwan and Goodman were backseat passengers in a car that lost control and hit a guardrail. Neiko Ali Reese Staton, 18, was in the front seat and has been charged for an outstanding warrant.

A 17-year-old was also in the car, but police say no one has confessed to being the driver.

“The tragedy is teaching these teens a harsh lesson about loss,” said Elena Russo, spokeswoman for the Maryland State Police.

Despite the pain, a mourning grandmother praised the friends who organized the vigil.

“I’m sorry that Hannah is not going to have the opportunity to grow up with them,” Goodman said. “But they are wonderful kids.”

Maryland State Police said the investigation is ongoing, and until it is complete, no further charges will be filed.

