  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a man dies early Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to the 5500 block of Park Heights Avenue for a report of a cutting around 2:06 a.m.

Once they arrived, officers say they found an unidentified adult male suffering from several cuts to the face, neck, torso and head.

Medical staff pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lock up.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s