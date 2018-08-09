BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a man dies early Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to the 5500 block of Park Heights Avenue for a report of a cutting around 2:06 a.m.

Once they arrived, officers say they found an unidentified adult male suffering from several cuts to the face, neck, torso and head.

Medical staff pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lock up.

