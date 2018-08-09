WJZ TV Premieres New Set, Graphics Aug. 9

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ will launch a new set Thursday during its noon news broadcast after a year of hard work.

It’s not just a new set, however, it’s a whole new look and a new graphics package.

“We have been working hard for the better part of a year, and the day is finally here,” said WJZ’s Vice President and General Manager Audra Swain. “I am so excited to see the future of WJZ come alive today at noon. We are not done yet. We have exciting and innovative changes yet to come… Stay tuned!”

Viewers can tune in to see the state-of-the-art set, including all new lighting, two large monitor walls, and a new anchor desk with an LED screen.

WJZ-TV debuts its new set on Aug. 9, 2018 at noon.

Traffic, weather, and sports will also be featured on set and in front of the large monitor walls.

The new interview set is interchangeable to customize the look for different shows and features highlights from not only the station’s history, but the history of Maryland and Baltimore.

But, the station’s favorite feature of the new set is The Cube — a glass-enclosed on-set greenroom, social media hub and workspace. It’ll be featured heavily during breaking news.

During each newscast, WJZ will feature a live shot from the Inner Harbor behind the anchor desk to reflect current weather conditions in Baltimore.

The anchors however will no longer be stuck to the anchor desk — the set allows for more interaction among the reporters and anchors, and anchors will move around during the broadcasts.

“For almost a year we’ve been designing and building a new set and graphics package,” said WJZ’s Creative Director KC Robertson.”All this hard work from everyone at the station is going to help us connect to the community like never before.”

Robertson said WJZ will be able to tell your stories better, share what’s trending on social media faster, and feature what the audience is talking about in their everyday lives.

“We’ve changed the way we do the news — to help us better connect with the community in a way we haven’t before,” he added.

The new set premieres on WJZ-TV on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at noon.

