BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Deputies in Harford County are searching for three men who are suspected in the assault of another man at the Bel Air Wawa.

According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the assault happened around 2:52 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. That’s when deputies responded to the Wawa in the 700 block of Bel Air Road.

Deputies were told three unknown men got into a verbal altercation with the victim, it escalated and they allegedly began to physically assault him.

The three men appeared to be intoxicated and fled the scene when they were confronted by a store employee.

Photographs of the suspects were taken with the help of surveillance footage.

All the men are described as having short brown hair and beards. One man has tattoos on his forearms and neck.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 410-612-1717.

