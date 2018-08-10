CANADA (CBS NEWS) — Police in the far eastern Canadian city of Fredericton warned residents to stay in their homes early Friday as they responded to a mass shooting incident. Fredericton police confirmed in a tweet that there were “at least four people killed.”

About an hour after the incident began, police said they had one suspect in custody but advised residents that the area would remain “contained for the foreseeable future” amid the ongoing investigation. They did not renew an earlier request for residents to remain in their homes with doors locked, but they also did not rescind it.

UDPATE: At this time we can confirm that we have one suspect in custody. Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing. Please continue to avoid the area and follow us for the facts. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

Fredericton is in New Brunswick province, about 50 miles northeast of the U.S. border with Maine.

Residents were warned to “stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety” in an earlier tweet by police. Video from the scene broadcast by Canadian network CBC showed emergency vehicles on a residential road, identified by the police as Brookside Drive.

Rachel LeBlanc, who was sheltering in place at a daycare center within the lockdown area on Brookside Drive, told CBC she heard gunshots shortly after arriving at work on Friday. She said she heard a “crack, crack, crack, four in a row” in rapid succession. LeBlanc told CBC that the 23 kids in her care were unaware of the ongoing security incident, but that she was nervous as the person in charge of their care.

IMPORTANT: Please do not post information about the position or activities of police or first responders. We are still working an active incident. We will release confirmed information as soon as we can. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

There was no immediate information on the number of suspects or any suspected motive. CBS News security analyst Paul Vollis said that based solely on the video from the scene, it appeared the police had established a primary and secondary security cordon area, indicating that they had likely determined the location of the shooter or shooters. This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

