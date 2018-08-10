JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police are investigating the death of a man whose body was recovered from a pond in Jessup, Md.

At around 4:37 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to Guilford Park in the 9900 block of Guilford Road for a report of a man in the water. After 6:30 p.m., a water rescue team from Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services recovered the body of the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim will be released when their next of kin has been notified.

This story will be updated.

