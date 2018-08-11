SEATAC, WASHINGTON (AP)– An 29-year-old airline mechanic stole an empty Horizon Air plane from a Seattle airport on Friday evening causing the military to scrabble jets to chase the plane before it crashed into the Puget Sound.

Airline officials say the man is believed to be a ground service agent and video shows him doing large loops and other dangerous maneuvers before the crash.

The identity of the man and his condition are not known at this time but the local Sheriff’s department said the man had been suicidal an there was no terrorism connection.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders commended the response effort for its “swift action” and public safety protection.

Air traffic controllers say the man told them he was a ” broken guy” but also joked about whether the airline would hire him as a pilot if he landed safely.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)