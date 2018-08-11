LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS Local) — Some drivers were left stranded after a sinkhole opens up in a Pennsylvania shopping center on Friday night.

It happened at the Tanger Outlets located at 311 Stanley K Tanger Driver in Lancaster. A sinkhole outside of a Lancaster shopping center swallowed cars in the parking lot.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where the sinkhole swallowed roughly six vehicles.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

