BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video has gone viral on Facebook and Twitter of what appears to be a Baltimore Police Officer punching a man repeatedly on a street in east Baltimore, while another officer tries to break up the police officer and do crowd control for onlookers.

Warning: This video contains violence and graphic language.

The man being punched by the officer has been identified as Dashawn McGrier, by his family.

Baltimore Police Department’s Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle released a statement in response to the video:

“I’m deeply disturbed by the video that surfaced online earlier today. The officer involved has been suspended while we investigate the totality of this incident. Part of our investigation will be reviewing body worn camera footage. If anyone witnessed this incident we are asking you to contact the Office of Professional Responsibility at 410-396-2300 or visit the following website: https://www.baltimorepolice.org/transparency/citizen-complaints.”

This story will be updated.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook