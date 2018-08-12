BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was shot and two others were injured, including a teenage girl, in separate shootings that occurred less than 15 minutes apart Saturday in Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for a report of a shooting around 9:50 p.m. When police arrived, they found a male with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Fourteen minutes later, officers responded to the 100 block of N. Fulton Avenue for a report of a shooting. A short time later, two shooting victims arrived at area hospitals.

The first victim is a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The second victim is a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Investigators believe both victims were in the 100 block of N. Fulton Avenue when they were shot.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating these shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

