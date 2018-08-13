BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore branch of the NAACP is calling for the Baltimore Police Department to fire an officer seen in a video that shows another officer repeatedly punch a man and take him to the ground.

In a video that went viral on social media, one police officer can be seen punching the man several times before taking him into custody. The man received medical treatment for his injuries.

A second officer was also seen on the video, and while he didn’t punch the man, he “did not act to stop the unprovoked act,” according to the Baltimore NAACP.

The Baltimore City Branch of the NAACP is also calling for both officers involved in the attack to be prosecuted.

The officer involved, identified as Arthur Williams by attorney Warren Brown, was suspended and has since resigned. The second officer has been placed on administrative duties.

