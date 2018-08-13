WEATHER ALERTFlash Flood, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings In Effect
Filed Under:White Marsh Mall

BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A flyer comparing Baltimore youths to apes and calling for an end of bus service to White Marsh Mall, deemed the “Ghetto Bus Line” by the poster, is drawing outrage from the community and mall officials.

The flyer includes a shot from “The Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and reads: “Inner City Youths Riot at White Marsh Mall. Stop the Ghetto Bus Line! Keep the Uneducated, Loud, Rude, Wild Animals in the City where they belong!”

The poster surfaced after local officials asked the MTA to restructure service to the mall to prevent large crowds from congregating following a massive disturbance by a group of teens at the mall in which one of the teens tried to punch a police officer.

Lindsay Kahn, White Marsh senior manager of public relations, released the following statement to WJZ:

“White Marsh Mall is an inclusive environment for everyone. We are outraged and disgusted by the flyer circulating in social media and had absolutely nothing to do with the creation of it.”

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports White Marsh Mall general manager Marty Lastner said he was appalled by the flyer, which came to his attention Monday.

