BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore has released a statement about the grand jury report that revealed internal documents from six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania show that more than 300 “predator priests” have been credibly accused of sexually abusing more than 1,000 child victims.

Archbishop William Lori stated in a press release that a Catholic school will no longer be named after the late Cardinal William H. Keeler.

The archbishop continued in saying that since he was named Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Baltimore he has made the healing of survivors of existing child abuse prevention policy a top priority.

“The findings of the Grand Jury, which follow recent revelations about alleged abusive behavior by Archbishop Theodore McCarrick, are rightly a cause for anger, disillusion and pain among many in our Church. These feelings toward the Church must be met with more than prayers and promises. They must also be met with action by any and all with responsibility for ensuring the safety of children and others in our care. It is clear that any such efforts must include lay involvement, for no longer can we expect the faithful to entrust this to the hierarchy, alone. Try as we have, recent revelations have not only proven that there is more work to be done, but also have resulted in the loss of the precious trust of many of those we are called to serve.” -Archbishop William Lori.

